Israeli cyber security start-up enSilo raises $10 mln

TEL AVIV, June 16 (Reuters) - Israeli cyber security startup enSilo has raised $10 million in a round of financing led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with additional investment from existing backer Carmel Ventures, the company said on Tuesday.

The new investment will be used to expand operations particularly in North America, where it will open offices on the west coast of the United States.

Rather than focusing on preventing attackers from infiltrating networks, the company assumes organisations have been compromised and focuses on preventing the extraction of critical data. Employees can continue working even when the system is infected.

When enSilo’s technology detects an attempt to steal data, it sends a single alert to the customer notifying them of the situation and blocks malicious outbound communications.

“We seek to shift the model from trying to block inbound threats to concretely stopping threat actors already on the inside from inflicting damage and stealing valuable data,” said Roy Katmor, chief executive of enSilo. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)