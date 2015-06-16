FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli cyber security start-up enSilo raises $10 mln
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
June 16, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

Israeli cyber security start-up enSilo raises $10 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 16 (Reuters) - Israeli cyber security startup enSilo has raised $10 million in a round of financing led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with additional investment from existing backer Carmel Ventures, the company said on Tuesday.

The new investment will be used to expand operations particularly in North America, where it will open offices on the west coast of the United States.

Rather than focusing on preventing attackers from infiltrating networks, the company assumes organisations have been compromised and focuses on preventing the extraction of critical data. Employees can continue working even when the system is infected.

When enSilo’s technology detects an attempt to steal data, it sends a single alert to the customer notifying them of the situation and blocks malicious outbound communications.

“We seek to shift the model from trying to block inbound threats to concretely stopping threat actors already on the inside from inflicting damage and stealing valuable data,” said Roy Katmor, chief executive of enSilo. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.