TEL AVIV, April 6 (Reuters) -

* Israel-based Dapulse, a provider of web-based software to improve team management, communication and productivity, said on Thursday it raised $25 million, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million.

* Private equity and venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners of New York led the investment round with participation from existing investors Genesis and Entree Capital.

* The company, which has over 10,000 customers, will use the funding to boost growth and expand its product offering.

* Customers include Adidas, AT&T, Discovery Channel, Samsung, Uber and WeWork. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)