TEL AVIV, April 6 (Reuters) -
* Israel-based Dapulse, a provider of web-based software
to improve team management, communication and productivity, said
on Thursday it raised $25 million, bringing its
total funding to $34.1 million.
Private equity and venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners
of New York led the investment round with participation from
existing investors Genesis and Entree Capital.
* The company, which has over 10,000 customers, will use the
funding to boost growth and expand its product offering.
Customers include Adidas, AT&T, Discovery Channel, Samsung, Uber
and WeWork.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)