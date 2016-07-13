FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-Israeli tech companies raise record $1.7 bln in Q2
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 13, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Israeli tech companies raise record $1.7 bln in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extra letter in headline)

TEL AVIV, July 13 (Reuters) -

* Israeli high-tech companies raised a record $1.7 billion in the second quarter, up 55 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center and KPMG Somekh Chaikin.

* The largest deal in the quarter was $300 million raised by mobile app company Gett.

* In the first half of 2016 Israeli high-tech capital raising rose 35 percent from a year earlier to $2.8 billion.

* An increase in large deals above $20 million "is driven by the enhanced activity of foreign investors - primarily corporate investors and VC funds - in growth-stage companies," said Koby Simana, CEO of IVC Research Center.

* IVC projected about $5.3 billion will be raised by the end of the year, up 20 percent from 2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.