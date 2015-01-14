Israeli venture capital funding jumps in 2014, this year seen higher

TEL AVIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Israeli venture capital funds attracted $914 million in 2014, up 68 percent on the year, and look set to draw even more funding in 2015, the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center said on Wednesday.

Carmel Ventures raised the largest amount, attracting $194 million to its fourth fund. Jerusalem Venture Partners had a first closing of $160 million out of a targeted $180 million for its seventh fund.

Carmel’s new fund, which has made investments in popular quiz technology provider PlayBuzz and LuckyFish Games, attracted money from Chinese internet search engine Baidu and financial services group Ping An.

Chinese investors have said they are particularly interested in the mobile, Internet, biotech, medical and agricultural technology sectors.

The amount raised by 12 funds marked a six-year high and was 18 percent above the 10-year average, IVC, together with the Israeli office of consultancy KPMG, said in a report.

Currently, data showed some 19 funds are in the process of raising capital with an aggregate target of $1.8 billion, said Marianna Shapira, research manager at IVC.

“We expect that the majority of these funds will raise capital in 2015, and believe as much as $1.2 billion could be raised,” Shapira said.

Last week 83North announced it had raised a $200 million fund.

Led by vehicle safety company MobilEye, which raised $890 million in New York in July, there were 17 initial public offerings by Israeli companies last year. They raised $2.1 billion, up from eight IPOs amounting to $360 million a year earlier.

A record number of Israeli portfolio companies with valuations of hundreds of millions of dollars, together with positive investor sentiment in the Nasdaq, has made it easier for VC firms to raise capital, said Ofer Sela, a partner in KPMG’s technology group.

“This has encouraged new limited partners from China and Israeli institutional investors to join the more traditional investors in Israeli VCs, such as university endowment and U.S. public pension funds,” Sela said.

The Nasdaq gained 13.4 percent in 2014 while the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s benchmark index rose 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)