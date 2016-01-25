FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel high-tech sector raises record $4.4 bln in 2015
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 9:34 AM / 2 years ago

Israel high-tech sector raises record $4.4 bln in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Israel’s high-tech sector raised a record $4.43 billion in 2015, up 30 percent from 2014, the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center said on Monday.

IVC said there were 708 deals last year, with an average of $6.3 million per deal.

Tech deals were a record $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

Ofer Sela, partner at KPMG Somekh Chaikin’s technology group, said that in the fourth quarter Israel ran contrary to the rest of the world, remaining untouched by global concerns regarding the Chinese stock market and U.S. interest rate hike.

“We expect the Israeli market to slow down if the bear market persists. The general current sentiment in the Israeli market is that ‘winter is coming’,” he said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.