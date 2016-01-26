FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Internet of Things developer Seebo raises $8.5 mln in private funds
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 2:27 PM / in 2 years

Internet of Things developer Seebo raises $8.5 mln in private funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Israeli Internet of Things developer Seebo said on Tuesday it raised $8.5 million in a private funding round led by Carmel Ventures and TPY Capital.

The latest round brings Seebo’s funding to $14 million.

Seebo says its tools and technology help with the development, production and post launch of smart products. It works with companies across a range of industries, including toy and children’s products, health and wellness, sports equipment, baby products and education. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.