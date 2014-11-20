FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tech Mahindra to buy US-based network services operator for $240 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Tech Mahindra to buy US-based network services operator for $240 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Software services company Tech Mahindra Ltd said it would buy Virginia-based network services operator Lightbridge Communications Corp for $240 million to boost its presence in the United States.

The acquisition, expected to close by the fourth quarter, will add 20-30 new clients to Tech Mahindra, Chief Executive Officer C.P. Gurnani said on a call.

He also said all of Lightbridge’s 5,700 employees would join Tech Mahindra, taking the company’s total headcount to about 100,000.

“We expect network services to be a major growth engine for our organisation,” Executive Vice Chairman Vineet Nayyar said in a statement. As of now, the telecommunications business accounts for around 45 percent of the company’s revenue.

Tech Mahindra did not say how much its revenue will be boosted by the deal. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.