India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct, misses estimates
#IT Services & Consulting
May 26, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in 5 months

India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd, India’s fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, hurt by higher taxes.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, fell to 5.90 billion rupees ($91.53 million), from 8.76 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2r3nk36

Analysts on average had expected March-quarter consolidated profit at 7.83 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Consolidated total tax expenses surged 28 pct to 2.32 billion rupees.

$1 = 64.4625 Indian rupees Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

