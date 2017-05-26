India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct, misses estimates

May 26 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd, India’s fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, hurt by higher taxes.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, fell to 5.90 billion rupees ($91.53 million), from 8.76 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2r3nk36

Analysts on average had expected March-quarter consolidated profit at 7.83 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Consolidated total tax expenses surged 28 pct to 2.32 billion rupees.