PC shipments dip 1.7 pct, less than expected
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

PC shipments dip 1.7 pct, less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Personal computer shipments fell
1.7 percent in the July to September period from a year ago,
tech research firm IDC said on Wednesday, marking the 10th
straight quarter of declines but beating IDC's forecast of a 4.1
percent drop. 
    Gartner, a rival research firm, put the decline at 0.5
percent.
    IDC's 1.7 percent decrease matches the April to June
quarter, equaling the smallest decline since PC shipments
started tumbling in early 2012 as sales of netbooks collapsed in
the face of new competition from tablets. 
    U.S. and European shipments increased, boosted by companies
buying PCs in bulk, which helped the top three PC makers Lenovo
, Hewlett-Packard Co and Dell make market share
gains. But shipments in Asia, the world's biggest computer
market, continued to decline, offsetting the gains in other
areas.

 (Reporting by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
