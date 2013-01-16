FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corporate technology budgets seen down 0.5 percent in 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

Corporate technology budgets seen down 0.5 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Corporate budgets for technology spending are set to fall 0.5 percent in 2013 from last year’s levels as companies look to cut costs amid concerns about the economy, according to a survey by Gartner Research.

“There is uncertainty about capital spending in the U.S., given the government’s budget situation,” Gartner analyst Mark McDonald told Reuters. “Europe is more of an issue this year.”

The survey polled chief information officers at some 2,000 companies around the globe that combined spend more than $230 billion a year on computer hardware, software and other technology products.

A similar poll conducted a year ago found that corporate IT budgets were poised to rise by 0.5 percent in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.