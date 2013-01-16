Corporate technology budgets seen down 0.5 percent in 2013

BOSTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Corporate budgets for technology spending are set to fall 0.5 percent in 2013 from last year’s levels as companies look to cut costs amid concerns about the economy, according to a survey by Gartner Research.

“There is uncertainty about capital spending in the U.S., given the government’s budget situation,” Gartner analyst Mark McDonald told Reuters. “Europe is more of an issue this year.”

The survey polled chief information officers at some 2,000 companies around the globe that combined spend more than $230 billion a year on computer hardware, software and other technology products.

A similar poll conducted a year ago found that corporate IT budgets were poised to rise by 0.5 percent in 2012.