FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Top tech executives to attend Trump summit on Wednesday -Recode
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers near South Korea
World
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers near South Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 8 months ago

Top tech executives to attend Trump summit on Wednesday -Recode

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Top executives from Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc are among a small group of tech leaders invited to a summit to be held on Wednesday by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Recode reported, citing sources.

Executives from Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp and Oracle Corp will also be among "a very heady group of less than a dozen, comprising most of the key players in the sector" to attend the summit, Recode said. (on.recode.net/2gqbVbq)

"I plan to tell the president-elect that we are with him and are here to help in any way we can," Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"If he can reform the tax code, reduce regulation, and negotiate better trade deals, the U.S. technology community will be stronger and more competitive than ever."

Amazon.com Inc CEO and founder Jeff Bezos was also invited and is likely to attend, Recode said citing "numerous" sources with knowledge of the situation.

Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An Intel spokeswoman declined to comment.

The gathering will take place Wednesday at Trump Tower in New York City, Recode said. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.