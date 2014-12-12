FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO talks fail to clinch deal on trillion dollar IT tariff cuts
December 12, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

WTO talks fail to clinch deal on trillion dollar IT tariff cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Talks on cutting trade tariffs on hundreds of information technology goods failed to reach agreement on Friday, diplomats at the World Trade Organization said.

“We don’t have a deal,” one trade ambassador told Reuters as he entered the meeting.

Several diplomats said they were disappointed at the failure of a reform potentially worth a trillion dollars. People involved in the talks had said they were in danger of collapse because of a stand-off between China and South Korea. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

