UPDATE 1-Tech Data 4th-qtr profit falls
February 28, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Tech Data 4th-qtr profit falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 rev falls marginally to $7.11 bln

* Q4 net income falls to $54.1 mln from $77.3 mln last year

* Sees flat sales in some markets for 2013

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tech Data Corp reported a lower profit for the fourth quarter as it shut its operations in Brazil and Colombia, and the IT products distributor forecast flat sales in some markets during fiscal 2013.

Fourth quarter net income fell to $54.1 million, or $1.29 a share, from $77.3 million, or $1.63 a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $1.75 a share.

Revenue fell marginally to $7.11 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company’s gross margins fell to 5.27 percent, from 5.32 percent, a year ago, hurt by competitive pricing in certain markets.

In December, Tech Data had said it would close its Brazilian commercial operations citing a complex regulatory environment that made it difficult to generate enough business in the country, but said it would continue to serve its Brazilian markets through its Miami export operation.

Shares of the company closed at $57.44 Monday on the Nasdaq.

