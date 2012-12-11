FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BT selling $183 mln stake in Tech Mahindra
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-BT selling $183 mln stake in Tech Mahindra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* BT exiting Tech Mahindra with 9.1 pct stake sale

* Selling shares at a floor price of 855 rupees

By Sumeet Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - BT is selling its 9.1 percent stake in Tech Mahindra in a deal expected to raise about $183 million and see the British telecoms operator exit an Indian IT services group it co-founded more than two decades ago.

The Tech Mahindra shares are being sold at a floor price of 855 rupees ($15.68), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, a discount of 2.8 percent from Tuesday’s 879.50 rupees closing price. The stock is up about 53 percent this year.

BT, which set up technology outsourcing services provider Tech Mahindra with India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd in 1986 and was its second largest shareholder in the past, has been gradually paring its stake in the Indian joint venture.

It sold 14.1 percent of Tech Mahindra stake for about $250 million in August.

Britain’s biggest fixed-line telecoms company is also one of the major clients of Tech Mahindra, which provides technology services to global telecoms operators, and its exit is likely to cloud the outlook for future contracts from BT.

JPMorgan and Credit Suisse are advising BT on the share sale, and the shares will change hands on the Indian stock exchanges via block deals on Wednesday morning, the term sheet showed.

BT had to rely on deep cost cuts to maintain its full-year earnings outlook after an adverse regulatory ruling and weak European corporate demand sent revenues down 9 percent in the second quarter.

BT’s stake sale in Tech Mahindra adds to a busy week for equity offerings in Asia’s third-largest economy, with more than $2 billion worth of share deals likely to be closed by Friday, after a lacklustre first half of the year.

The government’s sale of a $1.1 billion stake in miner NMDC Ltd is set for Wednesday, while leading telecoms tower operator Bharti Infratel is selling shares to raise up to $830 million in the country’s biggest IPO in two years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.