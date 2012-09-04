FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tech Mahindra buys Hutch's India call centre for $87 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Tech Mahindra buys Hutch's India call centre for $87 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd said on Tuesday it has bought Hutchison Whampoa Ltd’s back-office call centre business in the country for $87.1 million.

Hutchison Global Services provides services to the clients of Hutchison’s mobile firm in the UK, Ireland and Australia, the statement said, adding the business has over 11,500 employees in India.

As part of the deal, the clients of Hutchison Global have committed to procure services worth $845 million over a five-year period, said Tech Mahindra, a unit of India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.