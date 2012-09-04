Tech Mahindra buys Hutch's India call centre for $87 mln

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd said on Tuesday it has bought Hutchison Whampoa Ltd’s back-office call centre business in the country for $87.1 million.

Hutchison Global Services provides services to the clients of Hutchison’s mobile firm in the UK, Ireland and Australia, the statement said, adding the business has over 11,500 employees in India.

As part of the deal, the clients of Hutchison Global have committed to procure services worth $845 million over a five-year period, said Tech Mahindra, a unit of India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.