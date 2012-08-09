FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tech Mahindra profit up 22 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 9, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

India's Tech Mahindra profit up 22 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian software-services provider Tech Mahindra’s first-quarter net profit rose 22 percent to beat analyst expectations, helped by strong performance by its Mahindra Satyam unit and a currency boost.

Profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to 3.38 billion rupees ($61.14 million) from 2.77 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 3.09 billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll of five brokerages.

Billionaire Anand Mahindra purchased Satyam in a government-sponsored sale in 2009 after the founder of the Hyderabad-based company admitted to one of India’s largest accounting frauds.

Shares of Tech Mahindra and Satyam have each gained close to a third this year, ahead of their merger subject to regulatory approval, which will make the combined company India’s fifth-largest software services provider by revenue.

The companies are part of India’s $100-billion-a-year IT and BPO industry that derives three-quarters of its revenue from the United States and Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.