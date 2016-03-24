FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ITC buys Technico Pty's India seed potato unit for $18 mln
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

ITC buys Technico Pty's India seed potato unit for $18 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd has acquired the India unit of Australia-based agri-biotech company Technico Pty Ltd for 1.21 billion rupees ($18.10 million), the company said, in the latest attempt at consolidating its presence in the agribusiness segment.

ITC has acquired the entire equity share capital of seed potato producer Technico Agri Sciences Ltd India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of its Australian parent, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The acquisition, completed on March 22, will help improve business and operational synergies in the agribusiness segment, the cigarettes-to-cookies maker said in the statement.

$1 = 66.8650 Indian rupees Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.