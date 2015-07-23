French Technicolor to buy Cisco connected devices unit for $602 mln

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French media and entertainment technology group Technicolor said on Thursday it has signed an exclusive deal with Cisco to buy its customer premises equipment business for 550 million euros ($601.65 million) in cash and stock.

Following the transaction, Technicolor’s Connected Home segment should reach adjusted EBITDA in excess of 200 million euros by year-end 2016 and 8-9 percent adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin by 2017, Technicolor said in a statement.

The deal will also translate into double-digit earnings per share accretion at group level starting in the first full year after closing, it said.

Under the terms of the deal, Cisco will receive approximately 413 million euros in cash and about 137 million euros in newly issued Technicolor shares, subject to certain adjustments provided for in the agreement.