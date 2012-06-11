FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Technicolor SA rejects higher JPMorgan offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - French company Technicolor SA has rejected a revised offer from JPMorgan Chase to buy a 30 percent stake for 179 million euros ($223 million) and opted for the original, lower offer instead, saying the higher offer carried additional conditions which it could not accept like a break-up fee.

Technicolor said it would now try to get shareholder approval for the earlier offer of 169 million euros ($211 million) from JPMorgan because the overall contract was better structured.

“The uncertainty created by the new condition outweighed the benefits of the Amended proposal,” Technicolor said in a press release.

Technicolor, a provider of cinema production services and set-top boxes, is struggling with mounting debts and the loss of a contract with France Telecom.

It has been seeking a partner for its loss-making set-top box business and a buyer for its last remaining factory making the devices in France, which filed for insolvency earlier this month. Its debt stood at 957 million euros ($1.2 billion) at the end of 2011.

