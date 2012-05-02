FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technicolor board to review minority stake offer
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Technicolor board to review minority stake offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Struggling French digital video specialist Technicolor said on Wednesday that its board would meet later in the day to review an offer from an “international institution” to take a minority stake in the company.

Technicolor said in a statement it had requested that trading in its shares be suspended ahead of the board meeting slated for Wednesday afternoon.

Last year, Technicolor had a net loss of 324 million euros ($428.49 million)and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 475 million, down 6 percent.

$1 = 0.7561 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb

