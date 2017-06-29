(Adds details, background)
June 29 French media and entertainment group
Technicolor cut its full-year core earnings forecast on
Thursday as rising memory chip costs hit its Connected Home
business, the company's third profit warning this year.
Technicolor said it now expected annual adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in
a range of 420-480 million euros ($480-548 million), down from
the 460-520 million euros expected previously.
It forecast continued upward pressure on DRAM and Flash
memory prices in the near future, which it had previously
assumed would ease from the second half of 2017.
Technicolor confirmed its 2017 targets as recently as
February when it lowered its 2020 targets after posting a net
loss for the last fiscal year on the back of increased financial
charges and interest expenses.
The February downgrade came on the back of a guidance cut in
early January as lower than anticipated Connected Home sales
caused a shortfall in 2016 core earnings.
The company maintained on Thursday its original full-year
free cash flow objective of more than 150 million euros, before
the cash impact of Cathode Ray Tube cartel case settlements.
($1 = 0.8754 euros)
(Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Mark Potter)