BRIEF-Technicolor Q3 revenues 839 million euros, down 3.1 pct

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Q3 revenues at 839 million euros, down 3.1 pct

* Year-To-Date revenues at 2.3 billion euros, down 2.9 pct

* Full year 2014 objectives confirmed

* Confirms its FY objective to reach an adjusted EBITDA between 550 million euros and 575 million euros

* Expects to generate a free cash flow of more than 200 million euros in FY

