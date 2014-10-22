FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Technicolor Q3 revenues 839 million euros, down 3.1 pct
#Entertainment Production
October 22, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Technicolor Q3 revenues 839 million euros, down 3.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Q3 revenues at 839 million euros, down 3.1 pct

* Year-To-Date revenues at 2.3 billion euros, down 2.9 pct

* Full year 2014 objectives confirmed

* Confirms its FY objective to reach an adjusted EBITDA between 550 million euros and 575 million euros

* Expects to generate a free cash flow of more than 200 million euros in FY

* Expects a positive net income in FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

