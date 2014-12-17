FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boards of Techniline and Groupe Unika approve merger
#Computer Hardware
December 17, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Boards of Techniline and Groupe Unika approve merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Techniline SA :

* Boards of Techniline and Groupe Unika approve in principle merger by absorption of Groupe Unika by Techniline

* Assets of Groupe Unika would be transferred to Techniline

* Ratio at which shares will be converted to be announced at later date when valuation of Groupe Unika’s assets is finalised

* Techniline shares remain suspended

* After merger Unika group shareholders will be majority shareholders of new entity and listing on Alternext will be maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
