Sept 2 (Reuters) - Techniline Sa :

* Says Commercial Tribunal announced compulsory liquidation of its Techni Cine Phot unit on Aug. 6

* Says trading in Techniline shares remains suspended

* Says it has not declared itself insolvent and is examining all available options