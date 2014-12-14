FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technip rules out offer for CGG after talks fail
#Energy
December 14, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Technip rules out offer for CGG after talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Technip has ruled out making an offer for seismic surveys specialist CGG after talks with the company failed to produce an agreement, the French oil services group said on Sunday.

Technip said in a statement it had put forward “a number of alternative options to a tender offer” in discussions with CGG but failed to reach a deal.

“Under these circumstances, Technip informs the market that it does not intend to file a tender offer for CGG,” the company said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Jon Boyle)

