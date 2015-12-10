FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technip denies discussions of "strategic transactions"
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 10, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Technip denies discussions of "strategic transactions"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - French oilfield services company Technip denied on Thursday being in talks for strategic transactions.

The denial comes after sources close to the matter told Reuters that it was exploring a sale of the company and had held talks with U.S. peer FMC Technologies Inc

“Following recent press articles with respect to possible strategic transactions involving Technip, we state that there are no ongoing discussions with respect to such transactions”, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Alan Charish; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

