PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French oil services group Technip reaffirmed its full-year earnings growth targets on Thursday after it reported a 19 percent rise in net profits in the second quarter from a year ago.

The builder of oil rigs and refineries said net profit rose to 162.4 million euros ($214.96 million) during the period on the back of an 18 percent year-on-year rise in sales to 2.42 billion euros. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Christian Plumb)