a year ago
Technip says awarded ENOC refinery expansion contract
#Energy
September 19, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Technip says awarded ENOC refinery expansion contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French oil services company Technip said on Monday it has been awarded an engineering procurement and construction contract by Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) that plans to expand its Jebel Ali refinery by 50 percent.

Technip said the expansion project is estimated at about $1 billion and the project will increase refining capacity by 70,000 barrels per day after completion.

The expected date for commercial production is the fourth quarter of 2019, it said.

"The main package of the project will add a new condensate processing train to the existing facility, expanding its daily capacity to 210,000 barrels, up from its existing current 140,000 barrels per day," the company said. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
