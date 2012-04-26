UPDATE 3-Technip targets margin as orders hit record

* Order backlog 12.3 bln euros

* Q1 net profit up 7.6 pct to 112 mln euros

* Confirms outlook for 2012

* Shares down 2.4 percent (Releads, adds CEO comment, background)

By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French oil services group Technip plans to use its expertise in flexible marine pipelines to target high-margin contracts, given its customers are being forced to find new ways of developing fields in increasingly hostile waters.

Technip also said on Thursday its order backlog hit a record level in the first quarter and that quarterly net income rose 7.6 percent, helped by the oil sector’s eagerness to bring new reserves into production.

Oil explorers, supported by high prices, are venturing into ever deeper waters as more accessible reserves dry up. Technip bolstered its position in a booming subsea market late last year when buying U.S. group Global Industries.

“We are entering a phase where we will be even more selective than before in terms of the projects we are going to target,” chairman and chief executive Thierry Pilenko said on a conference call, adding those choices would be based chiefly on profitability but also on the chances of winning the project.

In the next 12-18 months, Technip has a number of “very large projects” on its radar screen in Asia Pacific, Brazil, West Africa, and possibly the Gulf of Mexico.

“At the moment we have the right capacity, both in terms of assets and people to target these projects,” Pilenko said.

Technip, which competes with Saipem and industry leader Schlumberger, is building an extra plant in Brazil to meet demand for flexible pipes and its Global Industries acquisition has expanded its fleet to 34 vessels, four of which are being built.

It has been raking in contracts this year, such as a 600 million-euro subsea contract in the North Sea from BP and a $2.1 billion deal to supply flexible pipes to Petrobras , and still sees sales growing to 7.65-8.00 billion euros ($10.1-$10.5 billion)in 2012 from 6.8 billion in 2011.

Its order backlog reached 12.3 billion euros, of which 5.66 billion was in the subsea unit, which makes and installs pipelines at depths of several thousands metres, and umbilicals - tubes with electrical cables that control subsea structures from a platform or vessel.

“Bidding continues to run at high levels,” Pilenko said. “We continue to see a favourable orientation of our industry as operators’ investment plans remain very ambitious.”

Net profit rose 7.6 percent to 112 million euros, while revenue rose 23 percent to 1.77 billion euros.

“The results are in line with expectations and the backlog is excellent,” said a London-based analyst who asked not want to be named.

French broker CM-CIC Securities reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock, for which it has a 98 euro target price.

Technip shares , were down 2.4 percent at 87.06 euros at 1150 GMT. The stock has comfortably outperformed the European oil and gas sector this year, rising nearly a quarter in value, compared with a 1.5 percent lower index. ($1 = 0.7585 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)