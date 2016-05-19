FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to remain long-term investor in merged TechnipFMC-source
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

France to remain long-term investor in merged TechnipFMC-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - The French government will remain a long-term shareholder in the merged Technip-FMC group and sees as important that it keeps a strong French presence, a source at the economy ministry said on Thursday.

“There will be very clear commitments about preserving a foothold in France over the long term,” said the source, who declined to be named.

The source was speaking after a merger announcement by the two companies.

The new group’s governance and the location of its decision centres have been fixed by agreements and cannot be changed for periods of between two and four years, the source added.

“The French government will remain a long term shareholder in the new group,” the source said.

The French government holds about 5.2 percent of Technip, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.