Technip consortium wins offshore platform deal
December 21, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Technip consortium wins offshore platform deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A consortium led by French oil and gas services group Technip with Samsung Heavy Industries won a contract worth $1.25 billion from oil major Total to create an offshore platform off the coast of Norway, Technip said.

Technip’s share of the contract, which covers the “engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, hook-up and commissioning of the topsides of a fixed production platform”, amounts to $780 million, it said on Friday.

The so-called Martin Linge development project is located about 180 kilometers west of Bergen, Technip said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

