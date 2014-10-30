UPDATE 2-Oil services group Technip eases concerns over oil sector strife

* Group sticks to 2014, 2015 margin and revenue targets

* Says Yamal LNG project proceeding as planned

* Shares up 3 pct (Adds shares, analyst, detail)

By Michel Rose

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - French oil services group Technip reported higher than expected third-quarter profit and revenue and stuck to its targets on Thursday, reassuring investors spooked by the spending slowdown by oil majors and the decline in oil prices.

Shares in the group, which have shed 17 percent this year after losing more than 20 percent last year on concerns about spending cuts by oil majors, jumped nearly 8 percent in early trading.

“The stock is rebounding because they have confirmed their 2015 guidance. That quells - temporarily? - concerns about disaster scenarios,” Natixis analyst Alain Parent said, adding that recent comments from Technip rival Saipem on the slowdown and from client Total on cost-cutting should encourage investors to remain cautious.

Shares pared gains slightly after the initial leap and were up 3.1 percent at 57.19 euros by 0823 GMT.

Quarterly group revenue rose 18 percent to 2.82 billion euros ($3.55 billion), Technip said in a statement, while operating profit rose 10 percent to 241.5 million euros, giving a margin of 8.5 percent. Net profit was down 12.3 percent at 131.6 million euros.

Analysts had expected net profit of 157.8 million euros, operating profit of 230.5 million and revenue of 2.68 billion on average, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Concerns over Technip’s outlook had been heightened by comments from Total’s new CEO on Wednesday, saying that his company’s priority was to cut costs and investments while seeking better terms from suppliers, and Saipem’s warning earlier in the week that its full-year results would be at the low end of expectations.

ENGAGING WITH CLIENTS

Technip’s Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said that weaker oil prices, which have dropped by 25 percent over the past four months, and tighter budgets at oil majors had prompted Technip to approach clients to offer less costly options.

“What I said remains valid in an environment where prices are at $85 per barrel or even lower: we engage in discussions with our clients very early to try to find economical solutions,” he said in a conference call with reporters.

The Paris-based company cut its targets in July for its onshore/offshore business, which builds oil rigs and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, citing the potential impact of economic sanctions against Russia.

Technip won the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Yamal LNG project in Russia in May. The giant LNG export project in Siberia is owned by Russia’s Novatek , Total and China’s CNPC.

On Thursday, Technip’s CEO told reporters the project was proceeding to plan.

The group is also feeling the effects of slowing investment by oil majors, making life harder for equipment and service suppliers worldwide, but Pilenko said the group could still win contracts from cost-conscious oil companies, pointing to its order backlog of 19.3 billion euros at the end of September.

“If you look at the past nine months, we have had an order intake of around 12 billion euros, which is as much as the whole of 2013,” he said. (1 US dollar = 0.7942 euro) (Editing by James Regan and David Goodman)