UPDATE 2-Technip sees onshore/offshore division lagging in 2015, better subsea

* Sees 2015 onshore/offshore operating profit at bottom of range

* Sees 2015 subsea operating profit at top of range

* CEO says oil sector slowdown to be prolonged and harsh (Adds further details, background)

By Michel Rose

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - French oil industry engineering and construction group Technip reported forecast-lagging first-quarter profits on Thursday and struck a less optimistic tone, as reduced investments by its oil company customers continued to hurt.

Capital spending cuts by oil firms following the more than 50 percent drop in crude prices have made life harder for oil equipment and service suppliers worldwide.

Technip said it was now expecting adjusted operating profit in its Onshore/Offshore engineering and construction division, which builds oil rigs, refineries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants and accounts for more than half its revenue, around the bottom of a previously indicated range of 250 million-290 million euros in 2015.

“We continue to expect the slowdown to be prolonged and harsh. The sharp fall in oil prices has had a substantial impact on our clients’ behaviour,” Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.

In its separate Subsea division however, which supplies pipelines, umbilicals and riser systems for the offshore industry, it now expects adjusted operating profit to come in at around the top of a 810-840 million-euro range for this year.

Shares in the company fell 2.3 percent in early trading in Paris, underperforming a slight rise in the CAC 40 index of French blue chips.

Societe Generale analysts said in a note the results were below expectations but the company’s tweaks to targets spelled stability or even a slight lift in overall profits this year.

“What is nonetheless without doubt is that Onshore/Offshore is going to remain a true source of worry for investors,” they said.

FIRST-QUARTER BASE EFFECT

In the first quarter, Technip’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 34.9 percent to 243.7 million euros ($261 million) and operating profit by 43.3 percent to 171.7 million euros.

Its adjusted operating margin also rose to 6 percent from 4.9 percent a year ago.

But the first-quarter figures were flattered somewhat by the unusually weak results in the first quarter of last year, which had suffered from project delays, especially in Subsea.

By comparison, its operating margin stood at 7.7 percent over the whole of 2014.

Reported revenue rose 16.8 percent to 2.883 billion euros in the first three months, and underlying net profit rose 60.7 percent to 108 million euros.

Analysts had on average expected 2.59 billion euros in sales and a net profit of 123 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

In its underperforming Onshore/Offshore division, adjusted operating profit fell by 72.6 percent to 23.5 million euros, which Technip said was “not satisfactory”.

The group could still boast of having a large order backlog of 20.6 billion euros at end-March however, giving it good visibility to sail through what it calls “industry headwinds” in the next couple of years.

But the order intake of 1.5 billion euros in the first quarter more than halved from the 3.2 billion euros in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Editing by Andrew Callus and Greg Mahlich)