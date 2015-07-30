UPDATE 1-Technip posts net loss on restructuring charge

(Adds CFO quote, details)

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French oil services company Technip swung to a net loss of 306.9 million euros ($337 million) in the second quarter after it took a 570 million euro charge following a restructuring plan announced earlier this month.

Technip said on July 6 it would cut 6,000 jobs as it steps up cost cutting in the face of a plunge in oil prices that has forced its oil-company customers to slash spending.

Technip’s 79 percent plunge in order intake in the second quarter, compared with the same period last year, highlights the challenges faced by oil services firms as new projects are delayed or cancelled.

The group’s Onshore/Offshore division, which builds oil rigs, refineries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, has been hit harder, with new orders shrinking by 87 percent. Its Subsea division, which supplies pipelines and umbilicals for the offshore industry, was down 60 percent.

Customers such as Total have also pressured oil services firms to cut the price of equipment, which is visible in Technip’s operating margins, which shrank to 3.1 percent in the second quarter compared with 9.2 percent in the same period last year.

“I think our clients do see costs coming down, and that’s across all segments of oil services,” Technip CFO Julian Waldron told reporters on a conference call.

“But I think what will take longer is working through the redesign, working through the standardisation, which will drive costs structurally out of projects,” he said.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, Technip said its underlying net profit rose to 183 million euros, its operating profit from recurring activities rose 17 percent to 282 million euros, and sales rose 18 percent to 3.1 billion euros.

Analysts had expected 2.85 billion euros in revenue, 228 million euros in operating profit from recurring activities, and 182 million euros in underlying net profit, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus.

Its order intake fell to 1.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9112 euros)