Technip sticks to goals for 2014 and 2015

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French oil services group Technip stuck to its revenue and operating margin targets for this year and next on Thursday after sales beat its own expectations in the first quarter.

Group quarterly revenue rose 23 percent to 2.469 billion euros ($3.41 billion), Technip said in a statement. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 18.5 percent to 180.6 million, giving a margin of 7.3 percent.

The company said order intake was “very strong in subsea”.

“Although our clients remained focused on optimizing their investments on both existing and new projects, we continue to see a determination on their part to move ahead with key projects,” said Thierry Pilenko, Chairman and CEO. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)