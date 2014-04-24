FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Technip sticks to goals for 2014 and 2015
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 24, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Technip sticks to goals for 2014 and 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French oil services group Technip stuck to its revenue and operating margin targets for this year and next on Thursday after sales beat its own expectations in the first quarter.

Group quarterly revenue rose 23 percent to 2.469 billion euros ($3.41 billion), Technip said in a statement. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 18.5 percent to 180.6 million, giving a margin of 7.3 percent.

The company said order intake was “very strong in subsea”.

“Although our clients remained focused on optimizing their investments on both existing and new projects, we continue to see a determination on their part to move ahead with key projects,” said Thierry Pilenko, Chairman and CEO. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.