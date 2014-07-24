FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technip cuts unit margin goal, cites Russia sanctions risk
#Intel
July 24, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

Technip cuts unit margin goal, cites Russia sanctions risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French oil services firm Technip cut its operating margin target for its onshore/offshore unit for this year and next on Thursday, citing the possible impact of sanctions on Russia, but raised this year’s revenue goal for its two main units.

At its onshore/offshore unit, Technip said it saw an operating margin of about 5-6 percent in the next two years, down from a previous target of 6-7 percent.

Technip Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko cited the impact of tighter spending by its oil major clients and risks of business interruptions caused by geopolitics, including sanctions against Russia, for the lower margin target.

“If our assumptions on these issues were to prove insufficiently cautious, we estimate our margin to be about a percentage point less this year,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Technip said it expected revenue of 5.55-5.8 billion euros at the onshore/offshore unit this year and around 6 billion euros next year, up from 5.4-5.7 billion euros for 2014 previously.

At its subsea division, the group stuck to its operating margin target of at least 12 percent for this year and 15-17 percent for 2015.

It raised its subsea full-year sales goal to 4.6-4.9 billion euros from 4.35-4.75 billion euros, and still expects revenue “well above” 5 billion euros in subsea for 2015.

In the second quarter, the group’s net profit fell 2.9 percent year-on-year to 157.7 million euros ($212.26 million) on revenue of 2.615 billion.

Analysts expected on average a net profit of 155.7 million euros and revenue of 2.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7429 Euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)

