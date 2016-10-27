FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Technip Q3 beats forecast, upgrades full-year objectives
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 10 months ago

Technip Q3 beats forecast, upgrades full-year objectives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French oil services company Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives for its subsea division after revenue and profit for the third quarter beat expectations as it continues to cut costs due to the prolonged fall in oil prices.

Technip's adjusted revenue for the quarter was 2.9 billion euros ($3.16 billion), while net income for the same period rose 12.4 percent to 184 million euros.

A poll Reuters poll for Technip's net adjusted income was 148 million euros, and revenue of 2.7 billion euros.

"A robust operational performance associated with strong cost reduction measures enabled Technip to record a solid third quarter," Technip's CEO Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9173 euros Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.