2 hours ago
UPDATE 1-TechnipFMC shares down 8 pct in Paris after overstated earnings
July 25, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-TechnipFMC shares down 8 pct in Paris after overstated earnings

2 Min Read

* Accounting errors in Q1 profit statement

* Paris shares slide (Adds analyst comment, detail)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC's shares were down 8 percent in Paris early on Tuesday a day after the oil services company said it had overstated its first-quarter net income by $209.5 million.

TechnipFMC said late on Monday the overstatement stemmed from accounting errors related to its auditing of foreign exchange movements.

"Despite the lack of impact to the underlying EBITDA outlook, we believe this latest communication failure will further reduce confidence in company management and in the investment case," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note, although they kept their "overweight" rating.

TechnipFMC's main stock market listing is in New York but it has a secondary listing in Paris.

The company was formed in 2016 from a merger between French company Technip and its U.S peer FMC Technologies.

The merger came as oil companies looked to reduce costs due to low crude prices.

The French government retains a stake of around 5 percent in TechnipFMC via state agency Bpifrance. (Additional reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jon Boyle and Jon Boyle)

