Italy's Technogym prices IPO at 3.25 euros per share
April 28, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Italy's Technogym prices IPO at 3.25 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Technogym IPO-TECH.MI has priced an all-secondary public offering of 25 percent of its capital at 3.25 euros a share, the company said on Thursday.

The offer, which was four times oversubscribed, gives the fitness and wellness group a market capitalisation of 650 million euros ($738 million), it said.

Salhouse Holding, a vehicle of Arle Capital Partners, sold the shares to domestic and foreign institutional investors to raise 162.5 million euros.

The shares are set to debut on the Milan stock market on Tuesday, Technogym said.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Mediobanca are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8813 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Peter Cooney)

