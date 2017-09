SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Global personal computer shipments fell 10.6 percent in the quarter ended in December compared to a year earlier, research firm IDC said on Tuesday, the largest decline since IDC started tracking PC shipments.

Longer lifecycles for PCs, along with competition from mobile phones and tablets, have continued to hobble demand, IDC said. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)