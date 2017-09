Aug 20 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj : * Says Q2 EBITDA EUR 22.0 million versus EUR 16.2 million * Says Q2 net sales EUR 40.4 million versus EUR 31.2 million * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 9.7 million versus EUR 5.7 million * Says expects a year-on-year increase of 27-32% in net sales and 35-40% in

