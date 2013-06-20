FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teck promotes coal chief to chief operating office
June 20, 2013 / 7:36 PM / in 4 years

Teck promotes coal chief to chief operating office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd said on Thursday it named its coal chief to the role of chief operating officer, a new position for the diversified miner as it focuses on cost management amid falling commodity prices.

Ian Kilgour, who joined Teck in 2011 as senior vice president - coal, will now be responsible for all mining operations for the copper, coal and zinc business groups, the company said.

Teck also said Dale Andres will take over as head of its copper division, following the retirement of Roger Higgins. Andres previously held an executive role in strategy and was responsible for developing the growth plan for Teck’s copper business unit.

