Miners Teck, Antofagasta explore merger -Bloomberg
March 30, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Miners Teck, Antofagasta explore merger -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta Plc are exploring a merger that would create one of the world’s biggest copper producers, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

The news agency said that Canada-based Teck and London-based Antofagasta had held early stage talks. Any agreement hinges on the approval of the families that control both miners, Bloomberg said.

Teck’s stock soared 11 percent to C$19.52 after the news. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
