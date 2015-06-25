Teck suspends Quebrada Blanca cathode production after ground movement

TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd said it will suspend copper cathode production at its Quebrada Blanca operations in northern Chile after unexpected ground movement was observed near its plant on Thursday.

The duration of the production interruption and impact on production are unknown, the base metals miner said. Teck said its preliminary investigation into the cause of the movement is expected to take at least one week.

Mine operations not affected by the plant are continuing, said the company. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)