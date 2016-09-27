TORONTO, Sept 27 Canadian miner Teck Resources
Ltd wants to regain its investment-grade credit rating
but expects it will need to reduce its debt by some $1.5 billion
to $2 billion to achieve that goal, Chief Financial Officer Ron
Millos said on Tuesday.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded Teck, the world's
second-biggest exporter of metallurgical coal, to junk last
September, blaming weak commodity prices and the company's heavy
capital spending.
Credit downgrades typically drive up the cost of borrowing
for companies, as some big investors will only buy
investment-grade bonds.
Reducing Teck's debt by this margin will take "some time and
improvement in commodity prices and proceeds from asset sales,"
Millos said at the Mines and Money conference in Toronto.
The company has been working to reduce its debt, which stood
at $6.97 billion at the end of June, down from $9.6 billion at
the end of 2015.
Teck is working on putting some infrastructure assets,
including the Waneta Dam and Ridley coal terminal in British
Columbia, "into a position that if we get a price that makes
sense for us we, would act on it," Millos said. Such deals could
be time consuming to close, he added.
Teck, which also mines zinc and copper, has several non-core
exploration projects that it could sell. Those properties could
generate "hundreds of millions of dollars", but the current
market is challenging, Millos said.
