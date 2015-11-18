FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teck resources to slash 1000 more jobs, cut spending
November 18, 2015

Teck resources to slash 1000 more jobs, cut spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said it would cut an additional 1,000 jobs and reduce total spending in response to persistent low commodity prices.

The miner said it would achieve a reduction of $650 million in total spending in 2016 through $350 million in capital spending cuts and $300 million in operating cost savings.

Teck Resources plans to eliminate jobs across its global offices, including senior management positions, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

