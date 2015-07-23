FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teck Resources Q2 profit falls 21 pct due to lower prices
#Market News
July 23, 2015

Teck Resources Q2 profit falls 21 pct due to lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd , the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America, reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower commodity prices.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$63 million ($48.6 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$80 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based miner’s revenue fell slightly to C$2.00 billion. ($1 = C$1.2971) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

