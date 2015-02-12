FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teck profit slides on weak coal, copper prices
February 12, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Teck profit slides on weak coal, copper prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Miner Teck Resources Ltd’s quarterly profit nearly halved due to weak coal prices and a decline in copper sales and prices.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$129 million ($102.7 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31 from C$232 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue at Vancouver-based Teck, the world’s second-largest exporter of seaborne steel-making coal, fell 5 percent to about C$2.26 billion. ($1 = 1.26 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

