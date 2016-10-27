CORRECTED-Teck Resources posts quarterly profit on cost cuts, higher prices

(Corrects profit per share to 40 Canadian cents from 41 Canadian cents in second paragraph)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by cost cuts and a rise in steelmaking coal prices.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was C$234 million ($174.9 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$2.15 billion, or C$3.73 per share, a year earlier.

Teck had taken an impairment charge of C$2.2 billion related to the writedown of the value of its assets last year.

The Vancouver-based company's revenue rose 9.7 percent to C$2.31 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)