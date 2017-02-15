FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss
February 15, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 6 months ago

CORRECTED-Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph revenue figure to C$3.56 billion, from C$3.56 million)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.

Net profit attributable to Teck shareholders was C$697 million or C$1.21 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$459 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share a year ago.

Revenue rose 67 percent to C$3.56 billion, from C$2.14 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

